LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– An employee at the Northshore Health & Rehab Facility, a longterm care facility primarily for older adults, in Loveland has tested positive for coronavirus. There are 160 cases of COVID-19 in Colorado as of Monday afternoon.
Columbine Health Systems, which operates facilities in both Larimer and Weld counties, said that there are no cases of coronavirus among the residents.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
The case is being investigated. Those who have come in close contact with the employee are being closely monitored.
“We know that our older adults are at risk for more severe COVID-19 infections.” says Tom Gonzales, MPH, Public Health Director in a statement. “Our partners at Columbine Health Systems have been diligently following state and CDC guidance, and implementing additional infection control procedures to protect their residents as well as their health care professionals.”
“We continue to collaborate with our state and local partners to blunt the impact of this virus,” said Mark E. Wallace, MD MPH, Executive Director of the Weld County Health Department in a statement. “We are coordinating with Larimer County and Columbine Health Systems to follow-up with positive cases and related contacts.”
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.