LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– An employee and a resident at the North Shore Health & Rehab Facility, a longterm care facility primarily for older adults, in Loveland have tested positive for coronavirus. There are 160 cases of COVID-19 in Colorado as of Monday afternoon.
Columbine Health Systems, which operates facilities in both Larimer and Weld counties, initially said that there are no cases of coronavirus among the residents until Tuesday afternoon.
Neither the employee nor the resident have been identified.
The facility released this statement: Due to the high-risk nature of residents in the facility, a team of infection preventionists and epidemiologists from CDC and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) have been working closely with LCDHE and providing on-site technical assistance and support regarding case investigation, infection prevention, healthcare worker safety assessments, and personal protective equipment.
The case is being investigated. Those who have come in close contact with the employee are being closely monitored.
“We know that our older adults are at risk for more severe COVID-19 infections.” says Tom Gonzales, MPH, Public Health Director in a statement. “Our partners at Columbine Health Systems have been diligently following state and CDC guidance, and implementing additional infection control procedures to protect their residents as well as their health care professionals.”
“We continue to collaborate with our state and local partners to blunt the impact of this virus,” said Mark E. Wallace, MD MPH, Executive Director of the Weld County Health Department in a statement. “We are coordinating with Larimer County and Columbine Health Systems to follow-up with positive cases and related contacts.”