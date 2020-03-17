



Families staying at Denver and Aurora’s Ronald McDonald House are being affected by the coronavirus outbreak. In an effort to keep families safe, the charity has decided to pause all volunteer activity.

“We’re feeling really short-staffed. We had to put a pause on meal groups that come in and cook for our families,” said Coleen Truax, Development Director at Ronald McDonald House Charities Denver.

That means to eat, families staying there either have to buy groceries or bring food in from a restaurant. It’s something that can add up quickly.

“It’s hard to eat all of your meals out, and it’s a financial burden when you’ve traveled out of state to come here for treatment,” said Crystal Robb.

She’s staying at the Denver location so her son Isaiah can get treatment at Children’s Hospital.

Since 1979, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver has offered a home away from home to families needing to be near their seriously ill or injured children while they’re being treated at metropolitan area hospitals. To help during this time, the charity is asking for donations.

Monetary donations and gift cards to grocery stores and restaurants are being accepted.

“Staying at the Ronald McDonald House, dinner is something that gives you a sense of normalcy,” Robb told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Anyone interested in donating is asked to do so either online, or by mailing their donation.

