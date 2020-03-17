



– The Denver Zoo and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo have closed until further notice in accordance with Gov. Jared Polis’ order restricting gatherings of large groups of 50 or more due to coronavirus. There are 160 cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Monday afternoon.

For the Denver Zoo, all scheduled events and programs, including spring break camps, Up-Close Animal Encounters and community outreach programs will be either cancelled or rescheduled to a later date. Tickets purchased for these events can be refunded by calling the Zoo’s Guest Care Center at 720-337-1400 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

The free day scheduled for April 9 will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date.

While gates will be closed to the public the operations staff will continue to work onsite to provide vital care around the clock to the nearly 3,000 animals that call the Denver Zoo home, as well as maintaining zoo infrastructure. Guests can donate to help offset the cost of caring for animals during this time by visiting the Denver Zoo’s website.

The Denver Zoo invites the community to continue to experience, explore and learn about wild animals through its website and social media channels.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo closed to the public on Tuesday with a planned reopening date of April 1. That date will be re-evaluated as conditions surrounding COVID-19 change.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posted a statement on its website that reads in part, “During the closure, the Zoo’s staff will keep busy, not only providing our excellent standard of care for our animals, but also with other important work around the Zoo. The closure will provide Zoo staff with the opportunity to continue to prepare for Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation inspections scheduled for this summer, which is something that happens once every five years. Staff will also focus on detailed preparations for the opening of the Zoo’s new hippo and African penguin exhibit, Water’s Edge: Africa, which we hope will open sometime in May. We are thankful to be able to keep all of our Zoo family employed through the 15-day closure.”

Those who wish to support the CMZ during this time can donate on the zoo’s website.

