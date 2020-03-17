Comments (3)
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Weld County announced its first coronavirus death on Tuesday afternoon. This is now the second death for the state of Colorado.
The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment says a man in his 70s passed away. He was one of the previously-identified positive cases.
Further details about the victim, such as underlying health conditions, have not been released.
The first death, reported on March 13, was a woman in her 80s in El Paso County. She had underlying health conditions.
As of Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., the number of positive coronavirus cases confirmed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Colorado remained at 160.
Thank you for taking my feedback and including the link to the Colorado Department of Public Health where people will be able to see that the 160 number was last updated on Monday, March 16 at 3pm. If at some point, we see an update on numbers after Monday March 16 at 3pm, this state will be in phenomenal shape. That would literally be an amazing thing.
“As of Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., the number of positive coronavirus cases in Colorado remained at 160.” This is a misleading way of reporting information. It makes it sound like we have not had any additional cases.
So sorry for this loss. His family are in our thoughts. I do think a correction needs to be made- the numbers for the state of colorado haven’t been updated since yesterday, March 16 at 3pm. Additionaly Johns Hopkins has Colorado at 164, and that’s without Colorado’s most up to date information. Boulder County has confirmed additional cases, as has Larimer.