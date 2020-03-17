DENVER (CBS4)– With empty store shelves greeting customers across Colorado because of the coronavirus pandemic, some companies are looking to hire employees to help restock. Some of those stores include grocery chains King Soopers and Safeway.
There are 160 cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of March 16.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Empty store shelves stand where there used to be household essentials like tissue, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, lunch meat and canned foods. People preparing to social distance themselves have stocked up on the essentials and that has left some stores with reduced hours or limits on certain items.
King Soopers and Safeway stores are hoping to hire in-store workers, delivery drivers and distribution center employees as they alter their typical business plan to include limited social contact.
More than 1,000 jobs are listed with Safeway and Albertson’s stores in the Denver division that includes Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and New Mexico.
LINKS: King Soopers | Safeway
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.