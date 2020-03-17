



– With all of the stress we face right now due to COVID-19, a nice hike in the foothills or mountains sounds like the perfect escape. And it is, according to experts, because it is an excellent place to decompress while practicing social distancing.

But park rangers say while the escape is good, you still need to plan ahead and bring your own sanitizing supplies. That’s because many parks do not have facilities with soap or running water.

“A restroom with no running water usually means that whole washing your hands bit when it comes to spreading virus and other disease, is not an option,” said a local park ranger in a video posted to Twitter.

Important #PSA from your #RangerFriend! Please share this information or retweet. In this day and age of #COVID19 very important to help us keep your local park, beach and trail cleaner and safer. #jeffcotrails @JeffcoOpenSpace pic.twitter.com/2l9xols16T — Jason (@jcosrangerjason) March 17, 2020

And don’t forget a trash bag to clean up after yourself. Local park rangers are reporting a huge increase in traffic in recent days along with a lot of trash being left behind by visitors.

If you are planning to hike over the next few days conditions may be less than ideal as a potent spring storm crosses the region. Rain is possible by late Wednesday changing over to snow and lasting through Thursday, and maybe even Friday.

Warmer and drier weather is expected over the upcoming weekend although trails will most likely still be wet, icy or snowpacked in spots, depending on how this approaching storm plays out.