DENVER (CBS4)– As the coronavirus pandemic forces the closure of bars, restaurants and businesses, there is little help available for people working hourly jobs. On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the closure of dine-in seating at bars and restaurants.
Businesses like My Brother’s Bar made the decision over the weekend to close. The owner told CBS4 on Monday he saw a move to close restaurants and bars coming based on what was happening in other states across the country.
The business was actually open during the last major pandemic, the 1918 Spanish Flu. The owner is asking customers to support his employees by making a donation online. He is also looking into offering to-go options for customers to order food, a way to stay open and keep everyone working.
“We were able to hand off a lot of perishables to our staff to keep them fed,” said My Brother’s Bar owner Danny Newman.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said it is encouraging employers to try to use paid leave and telework options before implementing layoffs. Those who are not working can apply for unemployment.