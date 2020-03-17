



It’s a big ask of dental practices, but many in Colorado will open for emergency services only following a recommendation from the American Dental Association (ADA).

“The recommendation was for dentists to really limit the procedures they do to emergency treatments and urgent treatments because we want to do our best to minimize contact between people,” said Dr. Brett Kessler, owner of Town Center Dentistry and Orthodontics.

Kessler not only owns a practice in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood, he sits on the board of the ADA and helped craft the recent recommendation. He says not all businesses are in favor.

“I have gotten some push back on that, but I think it’s due to lack of understanding of what the enormity of what’s going on right now,” he said.

While a big part of the decision was out of concern for the safety of patients and staff, Kessler says it was also about what the CDC predicted may happen in the coming weeks.

“We’re starting to see things from the CDC about, you know, what to do in case of a mask shortage. So I’m expecting there to be a mask and glove shortage, and so we want to do everything we can to mitigate that so everyone is protected when they need to be.”

Dentists use many of the same personal protective equipment used in hospitals. He hopes by keeping staff on for emergencies only, it will free-up resources needed down the road.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

“I’m hoping that we can help be part of the solution as opposed to being part of the problem.”

Tuesday was the first full day his practice was closed, but he said it’s important to remember, it’s not a full closure. He says you should call your dentist if you have a problem. If it’s an emergency, they should still be able to help.

Kessler says his practice is ready for emergencies and other’s are too.

“We need to not let the patients to the hospitals for their dental care because the hospitals can’t handle it right now, and we want to be able to take that burden off the hospital system.”

The latest from the ADA is only a recommendation for now, he says it could become mandatory.

“I think this is a time when we can all just do our part, what’s necessary to get through this crisis.”

LINK: COVID-19 Information In Colorado