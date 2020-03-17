Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Homeless shelters and programs in Boulder were relocated to help reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The program addresses short-term homeless resolutions.
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Homeless shelters and programs in Boulder were relocated to help reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The program addresses short-term homeless resolutions.
Coordinated Entry and Path to Home Navigation are now at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless. Combining the services will help reduce risk of infection, officials say.
City officials also said assessments will be performed via phone call until further notice. Those who need help from Coordinated Entry are asked to call 303-579-4404 between the following hours:
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. every day except Tuesday
- Noon – 4 p.m. on Tuesdays
A severe weather shelter on 30th Street will continue to operate. Extra sanitary precautions will be implemented.
LINK: Coordinated Entry
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado