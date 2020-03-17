Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Cherry Creek State Park opened for boating at 6 a.m. on Friday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned boaters that there could be floating debris and unmarked hazards due to early season conditions. CPW is asking for boaters to report any debris or hazards they discover while out on the water.
All trailer-ed boats must go through an Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection before they can launch from the boat ramps. The east boat ramp will be open for ANS inspections 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the month of March. In April, it will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in May 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Anyone who wants to boat outside of those hours must be pre-inspected and obtain and seal from a certified ANS boat inspector.
For more information on mandatory aquatic nuisance species inspections, you can visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.
Park officials also reminded boaters to check their vessel to ensure all of the required safety items are on board and plugs are in place.