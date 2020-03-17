ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman was injured in a shooting in Adams County on Monday night. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office continued to search for the suspects on Tuesday.
Deputies rushed to the 2800 block of West 62nd Avenue on reports of an adult female with several gunshot wounds.
Investigators say the victim was driving a stolen BMW SUV when she became involved in an altercation with two males in another vehicle. Shots were fired and the victim was struck at least three times.
She was rushed to a trauma center for treatment.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to interview witnesses, neighbors and others.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP with any information.