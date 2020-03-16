Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – UCHealth implemented new restrictions on people visiting the hospital in Denver. The effort is to keep patients and healthcare workers safe.
Patients are only allowed one visitor in a 24-hour period. Any visitor younger than 16 will not be allowed inside the facility.
Other restrictions implemented:
- Visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
- Patients may have no more than 1 visitor in a 24-hour period.
- Anyone under 16 years of age NOT being seen as a patient is restricted from visiting any area.
- Visitors with cold or flu symptoms are not allowed in our buildings unless for medical care.
- Any patient checking in must tell staff and ask for a mask if they have:
- A fever
- Cold symptoms (cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath)
- Flu symptoms (fever, chills, body aches, etc.)
- Exceptions to these guidelines may be considered on a case-by-case basis for patients who are at the end of life, and our birth centers and maternity areas have slightly different restrictions for their units.
Food options at the cafeterias will also be limited to grab-and-go items. Also, hospital officials encourage credit/debit card or badge-scan payment.