GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Gunnison County Health and Human Services announced a new order which prohibits residents older than 60 from attending events larger than 10 people. Those events include gatherings at restaurants and bars.
People with underlying medical conditions are also barred.
Under the same order, all events at daycare and childcare centers, private schools, recreation centers and libraries are prohibited.
All restaurants and bars are also closed except to provide takeout and delivery service.
Additionally, short term lodging is prohibited except in cases which the property owner has a written notice from the Public Health Director allowing emergency and quarantine service.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.