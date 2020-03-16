



Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent burger sources in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and local advertising ideas for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area restaurants grew to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Topping the list is an outpost of the Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar chain. Located at 24110 E. State Ave., the New American gastropub, which specializes in comfort food and burgers, is the highest-rated burger destination in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 502 reviews on Yelp.

Ted’s Montana Grill

Next up is Ted’s Montana Grill, a member of the chain, situated at 16495 E. 40th Circle. With four stars out of 586 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American steakhouse, which is known for its burgers and beer, has proved to be a local favorite.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

This location of the Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar chain, settled at 23955 E. Plaza Ave., Suite 107, is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant that serves burgers and more four stars out of 397 reviews.

Bubba’s 33

At last, there’s Bubba’s 33, a traditional American dining establishment that offers pizza, burgers and more in Dayton Triangle, with four stars out of 183 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2270 S. Parker Road to give it a go for yourself.

