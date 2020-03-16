DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Monday announced paths toward monetary assistance for employers forced to reduce their workforce. Employees who have been let go from their jobs as a result of COVID-19 health crisis will also receive help.
An employee laid off due to a business’ closure could be eligible for unemployment benefits, provided they meet other requirements. Even if the layoff is temporary, too.
Workers who endure a simple reduction in hours or wages may also file unemployment claims.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
The department asked employers to use all measures at hand, including paid leave and telework option, before utilitizing layoffs. The state’s Work Share Program is another option.
The federal government issued guidance to states last week regarding insurance flexibilities for employers who cease operations or prevent workers from coming to work due to the coronavirus, an employee who misses work due to quarantine or an employee who leaves a job due to risk of exposure to family members.
RELATED: Gov. Jared Polis Suspends Dine-In Service At Restaurants
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.