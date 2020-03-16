Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– There are 160 positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Monday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed 29 new cases on Monday.
Colorado confirms testing on 1,216 people by the CDPHE lab since testing started on Feb. 28. Private labs are required to report positive test results to the state.
Denver’s mayor announced an order on Monday morning banning gatherings of groups of 50 or more people effective immediately through May 11. All restaurants in Denver will be open only for carry out and delivery starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
All presumptive positive cases are now considered positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer performing confirmatory testing.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.