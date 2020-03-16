



As COVID-19 continues to spread in Colorado, some nonprofits and other agencies are asking for donations to continue help some of Colorado’s most vulnerable. Gov. Jared Polis called on Coloradans to help those agencies amid the outbreak.

“Please continue to donate to your local shelters, soup kitchens and food pantries as we know there are many families living paycheck to paycheck who can’t afford extra supplies,” he said on Friday.

Denver Rescue Mission’s CEO Brand Meuli says serving guests through this crisis remains their priority. They are handing out gloves and masks to anyone who comes to them coughing or sneezing.

Brad Meuli, our President/CEO wants the community to know we are committed to serving our guests and participants through this crisis. We need you to volunteer, donate food or financially.

The shelter is asking anyone to please volunteer or donate.

The Action Center in Lakewood is preparing to help their community with basic food needs and other donations. They need non-perishable items like canned fruit, soups, cereal and peanut butter.

“We continue providing critical services during our community’s time of need. We know that these particular items can make all the difference in a time of emergency for those who depend upon our services,” said Pam Brier, Executive Director at The Action Center.

Food Bank of the Rockies is also asking for help as more Coloradans turn to them for help.

“We’re having to turn to different operational models and we’re seeing a dramatic need in our community unlike we’ve ever seen every before,” Erin Pulling, CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies, told CBS4.

Help support families in need by making a donation at www.FoodBankRockies.org

Food Bank of the Rockies is monitoring the Coronavirus crisis very closely.

We are anticipating much higher need as people face lost wages, increases in child care and potential medical bills.

SafeHouse Denver provides support to domestic violence survivors and their children. Services like a 24-hour crisis and information line, an emergency shelter and community education are provided at no cost to the survivor.

They ask the public to help continue those services.

Other resources are as follows:

Food Security Fund – Denver Public Schools Foundation

Help DPS fulfill the food security needs of Denver families and students by making a donation at www.DPSFoundation.org

Also, learn how other Colorado school districts are helping to offer meals to families.

Critical Needs Fund – Denver Foundation

Help mobilize resources to protect the health of the most vulnerable people in Metro Denver. Learn more at www.DenverFoundation.org

Arts & Culture

Continue to support your local arts and cultural institutions. Find a list of organizations in your county by going to www.SCFD.org

Volunteers Needed – Mile High United Way

Nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 are in need of volunteers. At this time, nonprofits serving people experiencing homelessness, both large and small, have identified a number of immediate and long-term needs. Learn more by going to https://unitedwaydenver.org/covid-relief/

Support your local non-profit organizations – Community First Foundation

Create a personalized fundraising page so you can enlist all of the people you’re connected with to support your favorite cause. Learn more at https://www.coloradogives.org/fundraising

