DENVER (CBS4) – Doctors at Porter Adventist Hospital are dealing with an increase in patients coming to their emergency department.
“With regards to COVID-19 itself, we’re seeing a steady flow of patients. Some that need admission, some were giving education to and sending them back for self-quarantine,” said Dr. Nathaniel Hibbs.
To protect themselves, healthcare workers are wearing surgical masks, gloves, and gowns. Porter Adventist Hospital is also increasing staff.
With so many people flocking to the emergency department, the system is being strained. CBS4 asked Hibbs who should be going to the emergency department.
“It depends on the severity of your symptoms. Right now we are encouraging folks with mild symptoms, low fever, mild cough, to stay home and induce a 14 day quarantine for yourself.
If you’re in severe respiratory distress you’re definitely going back and getting a high level of care immediately. If your symptoms are more mild you’ll be triaged appropriately,” he said.
He also stresses following guidelines set by health professionals is the best way to avoid having to go to the emergency department.
“Really embrace the strategy of social distancing which means trying to stay 6 feet apart from folks you don’t know, with your immediate family as an exception.”
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.