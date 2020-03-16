



– After beating Highlands Ranch in the semifinals, the Cherry Creek Bruins left the coliseum ready to play for a second straight state title. Little did they know, they had just played their final game.

“Just disbelief,” head coach Clint Evans said. “I feel like it wasn’t a bad decision, but I still just feel helpless.”

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions. When I first found out, I didn’t believe it. It still feels surreal. It doesn’t feel like that’s how it’s going to end,” Cherry Creek senior Carly Thompson said.

CHSAA’s decision to cancel the tournament mid-way through has left players with mixed emotions.

As of Monday morning, there are 131 cases of coronavirus in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis banned all large gatherings of people in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Going into it, it would have been nice to know it was our last game. But there was no way to know that. So I’m just grateful we got play at least some of the tournament,” Thompson said.

“Every team in the state, this is what they work for. So to be one game short, it just feels like something was taken from you,” senior Cali Clark said.

It’s not an easy thing to do in times like this, but these girls have rallied together to find a lot of good in a terrible situation.

“I don’t want to look back and regret it, or think we threw away the season just because we couldn’t play one more game,” Jana Van Gytenbeek, the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year, said.

“It’s been an amazing year, and I want to be thankful for that,” Van Gytenbeek said.

