



– Gov. Jared Polis announced on Monday afternoon an update on coronavirus in Colorado. There are 160 positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Monday afternoon with 20 of those cases requiring hospitalization.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed 29 new cases on Monday.

“We know there are likely thousands more in the state of Colorado,” said Polis.

Polis announced the immediate suspension of dine-in service at restaurants and bars across Colorado for the next 30 days.

“These establishments can remain open, but that’s for takeout, delivery and room service,” said Polis.

Polis also announced the closure of large places of gathering, that includes gyms and theatres and casinos where large groups can gather.

“The goal is to reduce the severity and duration of this public health crisis,” said Polis.

"By acting boldly now, we are saving lives." @GovofCO issues public health order for all restaurants to close on-site dining; only take-out, delivery, & drive thru options available. Also, all movie theaters, casinos, and gyms will be closed down during #COVIDー19 outbreak.

Polis talked about creating more drive-up coronavirus testing stations across Colorado. The National Guard will be in Telluride on Tuesday where health officials with the San Miguel County Public Health are partnering with the CDPHE. Testing will begin Tuesday for those who have a doctor’s order and are symptomatic.

“The best information we have is three to five days behind what is actually happening on the ground. We’re doing our best to extrapolate, to predict, to use modeling, but the data is a trailing indicator in terms of positives,” said Polis.

Earlier in the day, Summit County confirmed that all businesses, except for gas stations, grocery stores, banks and pharmacies because of coronavirus. Those businesses will be allowed to remain open.

Denver’s mayor announced an order on Monday morning banning gatherings of groups of 50 or more people effective immediately through May 11. All restaurants in Denver will be open only for carry out and delivery starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Polis also said, “It’s bad but we’re going to get through it.”

He also recommended that people read a couple of news stories and then take a break, walk outside and try to keep from getting overwhelmed with all the coronavirus news.

“Just because we can’t be in the same room doesn’t mean this crisis can’t bring us together.”

