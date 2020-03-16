Cherry Creek High School Basketball Players React After Tournament Is CanceledAfter beating Highlands Ranch in the semifinals, the Cherry Creek Bruins left the Denver Coliseum ready to play for a second straight state title. Little did they know, they had just played their final game.

46 minutes ago

AutoNation All Access Will Go On Hiatus Due To Coronavirus OutbreakThe CBS4 sports show on Sunday nights will go on hiatus as sports events have been canceled in Colorado and across the country.

52 minutes ago

Passengers Crows Trains At DIA During DelaysCrews working on the trains had to conduct emergency work on Sunday.

1 hour ago

National Guard Sets Up Testing Center In TellurideTesting for coronavirus will begin Tuesday for those with doctor's orders.

1 hour ago

Ice Climbing In Colorado: Find Out What The Hype Is All AboutThere are few things in nature more breathtaking than a spectacular ice formation. Especially one spanning across the mountainside in Vail, Colorado.

1 hour ago

Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Will Be Appointment-OnlyThe new site for drive-up coronavirus testing will be appointment only starting Tuesday.

1 hour ago