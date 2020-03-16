DENVER (CBS4)– Drive-up testing for coronavirus has been suspended in Denver until Tuesday. All drive-up testing will be done by appointment only beginning on Tuesday.
The new location of the drive-up testing site has not been released.
NO drive-up testing tomorrow, March 16, but we will open a drive-up testing site by appointment on Tuesday (location TBD). When available, details will be posted on our website.
— Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) March 15, 2020
Last week, the drive-up testing site was initially located at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment office in Lowry, but that quickly turned into an hours-long wait for many, with cars stretching for miles.
The drive-up testing site was moved to the Denver Coliseum with the Colorado National Guard taking over traffic coordination. That site also became overwhelmed and the decision to go to an appointment-only basis was made.
The state says the following health care providers all have testing capacity for COVID-19:
– UCHealth
– Kaiser Permanente
– Children’s Colorado
– Stride Community Health Center
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.