DENVER (CBS4)– There was no social distancing at Denver International Airport over the weekend as passengers crowded platforms at the terminal waiting for the train to take them to their concourse. Social distancing guidelines are 6 feet, according to the Centers for Disease Control in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Hundreds of people were crammed together on Sunday waiting for the train between concourses. Once on board the train, they all jammed together.
DIA said crews had to perform emergency work on Sunday which meant fewer trains running. Those trains that were running, were packed.
Crews have been conducting maintenance on the train since March 14. It’s unclear whether the work will continue on Monday.
Passengers can walk the skybridge to concourse A but the only way to get to concourses B and C is to take the train.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.