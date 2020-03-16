DENVER (CBS4)– During an interview with CBS4 This Morning’s Alan Gionet, Chief Medical Officer of Denver Health Medical Center Dr. Connie Price outlined the symptoms of coronavirus or COVID-19. As of Monday morning, there are 131 cases of coronavirus in Colorado.
Price said COVID-19 enters through the eyes, nose or mouth and latches to the back of your throat. She said in 80% of the cases it may seem like a bad cold or you may develop flu-like symptoms. And in a few cases, some patients may develop an upset stomach. Price said patients may or may not develop a fever.
“We are looking at setting up alternative care sites, mostly for the assessment of fever, respiratory illness, the large number of people seeking evaluation for those symptoms,” said Price.
In a smaller number of cases, after seven days, COVID-19 progresses down the respiratory track and creates pneumonia, according to Price. And that’s where patients can get into trouble. Price said COVID-19 can also create acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Price said Denver Health has respirators ready to help those more severe cases.
Price said Denver Health Medical Center is looking to set up alternative care sites, temporary testing sites to help battle the COVID-19. She says right now there is a shortage of testing.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.