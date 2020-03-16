ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A nonprofit restaurant that serves food to even those who can’t pay has shut down voluntarily to help stop the spread of coronavirus. But Cafe 180 won’t abandon the people who depend on its lunches.
“There’s days where I don’t know where I’m going to get my next meal,” said Steven Rustemeyer, who is thankful for a free lunch.
“Wrap, some chips … looks good to me,” he told CBS4.
Rustemeyer’s meal came compliments of Cafe 180, which has been a fixture in Englewood’s downtown area for nearly a decade.
The restaurant’s philosophy is those who can afford it pay what they think is fair and those who can’t pay can eat in exchange for an hour of work. But the cafe is now closed.
“You know it’s a weird, weird time we’re experiencing,” said manager Boo Crosby.
He said by closing, Cafe 180 is doing its part to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“Our whole community is sort of in panic mode right now,” he said.
Without Cafe 180, Helen Sutton said she would probably be trying to figure out where to get lunch. She has depended on the restaurant for three years. She calls it a one-of-a-kind.
“They love on people, they do everything they can to help,” she said.
Cafe 180 will be handing out meals through the patio beginning at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday. They say they’ll continue helping as long as they can.
LINK: cafe180.org