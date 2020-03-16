ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos announced Sunday night that they will close the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood and Empower Field at Mile High in Denver for the next two weeks to everyone except a “small group of employees with critical operational roles.”
In addition to the closures, the Broncos also announced plans to pay all part-time employees, hourly workers and interns during the closures.
Broncos Executive Vice President of Public and Community Relations Patrick Smyth made the announcement via Twitter.
The Broncos will pay all part-time employees, hourly workers and interns based on their full schedule, including for any shift and event cancellations.
Our organization is also in close communication with its community partners to help support those in need. (2 of 2)
— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) March 16, 2020
The NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday, but the “legal tampering” period begins on Monday. This means teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Monday and the deals can be officially signed on Wednesday.