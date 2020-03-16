CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos announced Sunday night that they will close the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood and Empower Field at Mile High in Denver for the next two weeks to everyone except a “small group of employees with critical operational roles.”

In addition to the closures, the Broncos also announced plans to pay all part-time employees, hourly workers and interns during the closures.

Broncos Executive Vice President of Public and Community Relations Patrick Smyth made the announcement via Twitter.

The NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday, but the “legal tampering” period begins on Monday. This means teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Monday and the deals can be officially signed on Wednesday.

