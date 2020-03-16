



– The BOLDERBoulder has been postponed until fall because of coronavirus concerns. The new date for the race hasn’t been announced.

BOLDERBoulder race director Cliff Bosley sent out this message on Monday morning: We have, along with the rest of the world, been carefully evaluating the ever-changing COVID-19 situation. We were hopeful that we could hold the race on the traditional Memorial Day date, but with the dynamic situation, we realize it is prudent to reschedule the race to this Fall.

We are working with the City of Boulder and the University of Colorado to finalize a new date in order for us to deliver a race that promises to be as BOLD as ever, including our Memorial Day Tribute.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

We are formalizing plans, and thousands of details so that we can announce a new date as soon as possible.

The BOLDERBoulder was founded on living a healthy lifestyle, and as native Coloradans and as a local Boulder business, the health and safety of the community is our primary concern. As always, our priorities are the participants, volunteers, spectators, sponsors, partners, and exhibitors that make this event so special.

If you have already registered for the 2020 race, we will automatically move your registration package to the new date. If you don’t run with us for whatever reason, your race entry is automatically backed by our Bolder GuaRUNtee. We really want you to be able to still be part of the BOLDERBoulder. It’s just that simple.

We appreciate your understanding and know you share our concern. Thanks for being a part of the BOLDERBoulder.

We look forward to running with you in 2020.

There are 131 cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Monday morning.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: