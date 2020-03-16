BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The BOLDERBoulder has been postponed until fall because of coronavirus concerns. The new date for the race hasn’t been announced.
BOLDERBoulder race director Cliff Bosley sent out this message on Monday morning: We have, along with the rest of the world, been carefully evaluating the ever-changing COVID-19 situation. We were hopeful that we could hold the race on the traditional Memorial Day date, but with the dynamic situation, we realize it is prudent to reschedule the race to this Fall.
We are working with the City of Boulder and the University of Colorado to finalize a new date in order for us to deliver a race that promises to be as BOLD as ever, including our Memorial Day Tribute.
We are formalizing plans, and thousands of details so that we can announce a new date as soon as possible.
The BOLDERBoulder was founded on living a healthy lifestyle, and as native Coloradans and as a local Boulder business, the health and safety of the community is our primary concern. As always, our priorities are the participants, volunteers, spectators, sponsors, partners, and exhibitors that make this event so special.
If you have already registered for the 2020 race, we will automatically move your registration package to the new date. If you don’t run with us for whatever reason, your race entry is automatically backed by our Bolder GuaRUNtee. We really want you to be able to still be part of the BOLDERBoulder. It’s just that simple.
We appreciate your understanding and know you share our concern. Thanks for being a part of the BOLDERBoulder.
We look forward to running with you in 2020.
There are 131 cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Monday morning.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.