Urgent Care Center In Aurora To Start Testing People For CoronavirusThe Rocky Mountain Urgent Care on Mississippi Avenue in Aurora will only test people who are symptomatic with a fever and cough, or who have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

3 minutes ago

Colorado Judicial Courts Warn You Shouldn't Show Up To Courthouse Under Certain ConditionsThe Colorado Judicial Branch is advising residents to not come to the courthouse under certain conditions. Each district court has its own instructions.

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus Closures: DMV Branches In Denver Are ClosedThe city announced all DMV offices will close on March 16 out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

50 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Colorado Health Officials Say People Who've Been In Mountain Communities Should Minimize SocializingThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment strongly advised anyone who lives in or has visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison Counties in the last week to stay away from other people.

1 hour ago

Denver Health Medical Center Doctor Explains How COVID-19 Affects PatientsDr. Connie Price said hospitals in Colorado will all have to work together to share resources.

2 hours ago

Denver International Airport Does Emergency Work On Underground TrainsThe train maintenance work led to big crowds packed together Sunday night.

2 hours ago