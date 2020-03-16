



– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment strongly advised anyone who lives in or has visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison Counties in the last week to stay away from other people. Health experts say those people should do so whether they feel symptoms or not.

“(CDPHE) experts are telling us this is what’s necessary and what needs to be done and we will absolutely follow along with that,” said Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence. “I know there’s a lot of inconveniences associated with it, but at the end of the day, we’re trying to protect those most vulnerable.”

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, the total number of cases in those counties combined is 44, with a total of 131 cases in the state.

Officials said, on Sunday, community transmission will likely increase across the state. They recommend anyone in those communities to:

Stay home or in a comparable setting as much as possible: Work from home if possible; if you can’t work from home, maintain at least 6 feet of distance between you and your coworkers or customers. Only go to public spaces for necessities such as groceries and the pharmacy. Continue healthy, non-group activities like walking, hiking, jogging, cycling and other activities that maintain distance from other people.

Don’t gather in group settings.

Avoid mass gatherings.

Maintain distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others.

If you need to travel, use a private vehicle instead of taking buses, rideshares, flights, or other transportation that puts you in contact with other people.

Continue to operate critical business functions, such as delivery of goods and operation of businesses, with social distancing and additional safety measures in place.

“We are asking people to take this voluntary action to slow the spread of the disease in Colorado and keep people safe. If we do this now, our hope is that we can slow down the spread of this virus and lessen the potential stress on our health care systems and workers,” said Rachel Herlihy, a State Epidemiologist at CDPHE.

Additional information from the CDPHE:

Practice social distancing: When possible, increase distance between people to six feet to help reduce spread. Don’t shake hands. Instead, bump fists or elbows. Do not attend public gatherings.

Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you’re sick, and keep your children home if they are sick.

Clean surfaces in your home, and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.

