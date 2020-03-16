DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Monday applauded event organizers, airlines, hotels, and other businesses for refunding or issuing credit for cancellations made necessary by the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
Businesses and organizations of all types and sizes have experienced the economic contraction as Coloradans withdraw from public life at the request of public health officials.
RELATED Coronavirus Update: Denver Prohibits Large Group Gatherings Of 50+
“Coloradans have canceled sporting events, vacations, and even wedding gatherings for the sake of their health,” Weiser said. “Their actions promise to slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.”
Weiser warned businesses that have not adopted such policy that his office has broad authority under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act to investigate their actions.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
“I commend the many businesses,” he continued, “that have already taken the lead by honoring the need to curtail travel and large events. For those who have yet to do so, I would strongly encourage them to act quickly. As for any businesses that promise refunds or credits and fail to deliver on such promises, we will quickly investigate any such conduct and be ready to take action to protect consumers.”
RELATED Coronavirus Update: BolderBoulder Race Postponed Until Fall
“I recognize that this public health emergency is hurting businesses and their employees, especially Colorado’s small businesses. We all need to pull together to support one another and we stand ready to consider appropriate measures to support those who are hurt during this crisis.”
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.