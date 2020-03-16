Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Effective immediately, the city manager of Boulder has ordered that any public gathering of 20 or more people has been banned in the city.
City Manager Jane Brautigam signed an order today enacting the ban in response to growing concerns over community spread of the Novel Coronavirus. City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 5:00 p.m. Monday. No members of the public are allowed to attend, but the meeting will be streamed online and on Channel 8. At the meeting, the council will consider an extension of local disaster extension and the ability to hold virtual council meetings.
All city buildings and facilities are closed to the public as of March 15th. That order extends through March 29th.