DENVER (CBS4) – The 2020 Census might present several questions from Coloradans. Why is it important? What does it mean? Are there any personal questions?
Laurie Cipriano, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Census Bureau joined CBS4 This Morning on Sunday to answer some of those questions.
If you do not respond online or by phone, you should receive a paper questionnaire in April. The Census Bureau plans to send members of its team door-to-door in May to collect responses from people who have not already participated online, by phone, or in the mail.
It does ask about all forms of income you received the last 12 months, so that woman was misinformed. I just completed mine online today.