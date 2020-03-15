(HOODLINE) – Searching for the finest electronics repair options near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent destinations for electronics repairs around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you need to get your device fixed.
iFixPhones
First on the list is iFixPhones. Located at 15057 E. Colfax, Unit B, in Sable Altura Chambers, the mobile phone repair establishment is the highest-rated electronics repair business in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp.
uBreakiFix
Next up is Pheasant Run’s outpost of the uBreakiFix chain, situated at 16710 E. Quincy Ave., Suite B. With 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, the mobile phone and electronics repair shop has proved to be a local favorite.
MPC Express Service
MPC Express Service, settled at 3005 S. Peoria St., Suite C, is another fantastic choice, with Yelpers giving the computer and electronics repair outlet five stars out of 15 reviews.
Batteries Plus Bulbs
Last but not least is a location of the Batteries Plus Bulbs chain, a battery store that offers electronics and mobile phone repairs in City Center, with four stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 994 S. Abilene St. to give it a go for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.