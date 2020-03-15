DENVER (CBS4) – An employee at the DMV office on Tremont Place in Denver has tested positive for coronavirus. The branch was closed on March 12 after that employee started showing flu-like symptoms.
The city is asking citizens who visited that branch on March 11 or 12 to pay attention to their health and to call their doctor if they start feeling ill.
The primary symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The city announced all DMV offices will close on March 16 out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak. Officials also announced the Clerk and Recorder’s office will close on March 16.
The closures will last until further notice.
Phone calls, mail and online transactions will still be processed. Expired vehicle registrations and new vehicle purchases will have a registration grace period through April 9.
Online services are still available.
