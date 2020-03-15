This Week's Arrival Of Spring Will Be Earliest Anyone Alive Has SeenIt all has to do with time and subtle shifts in the calendar.

Colorado Weather: Unsettled Week Ahead With Several Chances For RainA large area of low pressure will sit and spin to the west of Colorado for the next several days.

Colorado Weather: Seasonal Temps This Weekend With More Clouds Than SunColorado will be in between weather systems today but the weather should be good enough for you to get outside.

Coronavirus In Colorado: Denver Drive-Up Testing Moved To Coliseum On SaturdayDrive-up testing for coronavirus that was scheduled to take place in Denver on Friday has been delayed due to the weather conditions.