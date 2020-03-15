DENVER (CBS4) – King Soopers officials say an employee at a store on Chestnut Place, near 20th and Wewatta Streets in Denver, tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the employee last worked at the store on March 6.
The employee is recovering, they say.
The company announced they are enacting emergency leave guidelines for employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19. The guidelines allow for those people to take paid time off during quarantine.
Another employee in Washington also tested positive.
“Upon learning of these cases, we partnered with state and local health experts, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, communicated with and supported our store teams, and with the support of the state governments, the stores remain open. We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations,” officials stated.
On Saturday, King Soopers announced store hours would be adjusted to be 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at all locations.