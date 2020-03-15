Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Judicial Branch is advising residents to not come to the courthouse under certain conditions. Each district court has its own instructions.
The 2nd Judicial District court, which serves Denver County, asks if you or someone you have been in contact with have tested positive for COVID-19, or you otherwise show flu-like symptoms, to call your attorney or the Clerk’s Office first.
