Questions About The 2020 Census AnsweredThe 2020 Census might present several questions from Coloradans.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus In Colorado: King Soopers Adjusts HoursSaturday, King Soopers announced a change in store hours, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This allows employees to properly clean and stock the store, officials said. The change is temporary.

3 hours ago

Public Access To Assisted Living Centers Restricted In ColoradoThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Saturday new limitations on visitors to skilled nursing, assisted living and intermediate care facilities due to concerns over transmission of the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable seniors.

3 hours ago

Amid Coronavirus, Colorado Churches Turn To Digital To Continue MInistryAt the request of Gov. Jared Polis, faith leaders across Colorado are closing their churches and mosques to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

3 hours ago

Gov. Jared Polis Issues Executive Order Suspending Downhill Ski Operations For 1 WeekGov. Jared Polis issued an executive order on Saturday night suspending downhill skiing operations for one week after the cases of coronavirus in Colorado continue to grow. There are more than 100 COVID-19 cases in Colorado and one death.

3 hours ago

Active Weather Week AheadWatch Meteorologist Chris Spears' forecast.

7 hours ago