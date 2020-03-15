DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there are 30 more positive cases of coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon. Now, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 131.
Of the 30 new cases, 25 are from the state lab, and the remaining are from private testing facilities.
“Following CDC, all presumptive positive cases are now considered positive. CDC is no longer performing confirmatory testing,” the CDPHE stated.
State lab tests have been completed on 758 people since testing began on Feb. 28. However, private labs are not required to report negative results.
CDPHE breaks down the 30 new cases as:
Age range:
• Teenaged – 4
• 20s – 4
• 30s – 7
• 40s – 4
• 50s – 7
• 60s – 3
• 70s – 1
County of residence:
• Arapahoe – 3
• Boulder – 3
• Denver – 4
• Douglas – 4
• Eagle – 4
• El Paso – 1
• Garfield – 1
• Gunnison – 2
• Jefferson – 5
• Weld – 2
• Unknown – 1
Resident/Visitor:
• Residents: 30
• Visitors: 0
Sex:
• Female: 11
• Male: 19
On Saturday, the CDPHE held drive-thru testing at the Denver Coliseum, but capped the operation at 200 cars. There was no drive-thru testing scheduled on Sunday.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.