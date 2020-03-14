THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A man leaving his hotel’s parking lot was flagged down Saturday morning by two men he thought might be having car trouble.
The two men displayed a handgun, made the driver get out of his vehicle, and took it for themselves, according to Thornton Police Department spokesman Jesus Mendez.
TPD officers responded at a quarter after seven this morning to the Motel 6 on West 83rd Place. The driver told officers he believed the two men were going to ask for him for help.
The stolen car is a black 2015 Mazda CX-5 with heavily tinted windows, a gray pinstrip running its length along the fenders, and blue decorative lighting on its undercarriage. The vehicle bore Colorado plate AFQ-M42 at the time of its theft.
The suspects are two white males, one dressed in a burgundy sweater and jeans, the other in all black.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call Thornton PD at 720 977-5124.