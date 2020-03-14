



The coronavirus pandemic has closed a lot of things but what will stay open are grocery stores, and shoppers are taking advantage.

“People are buying things that aren’t perishable,” said Christina Pancheck a shopper at a Denver King Soopers. She adds, “Forget it if you want toilet paper today or even, you know, disinfectant wipes…things like that.”

While certain items are selling out, there seems to be an abundance of others.

“Somebody was commenting that they couldn’t get toilet paper but they went down the candy aisle and it was just packed with candy,” said Christina.

While maybe candy isn’t what you need right now, there are still plenty of other things in stock you can buy. According to the department of homeland security office webpage, ready-to-eat canned items, dry cereal or granola, peanut butter, pasta and dried fruit are a good place to start.

Also don’t forget unlike a natural disaster we have power and your freezer can be your best friend. Frozen fruit and veggies are an inexpensive and long lasting item for your list. If you are healthy and suddenly find yourself with an abundance of time, you can buy fresh foods like produce and lean meats and make dishes like casseroles or soups to freeze for later.

“Things like produce, it’s in abundance, even now” said Christina.

We also have clean running water so bottled water isn’t necessary. And if you want to maintain good eating habits to boost your immune system, you also should avoid salty foods.

No matter what you end up getting, lines are long. Christina says to be sure to have patience with fellow shoppers and store workers that way all Coloradans can be prepared.

“To tell you the truth,it was depressing just the way things are,” she said.

King Soopers sent a letter to media and their customers Wednesday saying they are working hard to keep their stores stocked and clean so you don’t have to worry about not having access to food. There may, however, be limits on the number of certain high-demand items customers can buy at many stores.