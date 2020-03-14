(HOODLINE) – Looking to uncover all that City Park West has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mediterranean restaurant to a crêperie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in City Park West, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Yahya’s Mediterranean Grill & Pastries
Topping the list is Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant Yahya’s Mediterranean Grill & Pastries. Located at 2207 E. Colfax Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 282 reviews on Yelp.
Noteworthy dishes to try here include the chicken shawarma, lentil soup, lamb or chicken kebobs, baba ganoush, Greek salad, lamb shanks and the gyro plate.
Onefold
Next up is breakfast, brunch and lunch cafe Onefold, situated at 1420 E. 18th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 668 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu, anticipate items like huevos rancheros, bacon fried rice, crêpes, a vegetarian breakfast burrito, roasted duck noodle soup, pozole soup, tacos, a green chili bowl and chicken enchiladas with Oaxaca mole sauce.
Cafe Miriam
Crêperie and eatery Cafe Miriam is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2217 E. 21st Ave., five stars out of 153 reviews.
This family-owned cafe specializes in traditional French-style crêpes for breakfast, brunch and lunch, and also serves assorted European cheese plates, pastries, espresso beverages, iced teas and ice cream.
Spices Cafe
Last but not least is Spices Cafe, a traditional American dining establishment that offers breakfast, brunch, salads and more, with 4.5 stars out of 324 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1510 Humboldt St. to give it a go for yourself.
The menu at Spices Cafe features a sizable variety of American breakfast, brunch and lunch plates, ranging from homemade soups, salads and chargrilled hamburgers to three-egg omelettes, all-day breakfast combination platters and sandwiches.
Article provided by Hoodline.