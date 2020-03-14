



Health officials have determined that the only Coloradan to die from COVID-19 may have exposed scores other seniors who are vulnerable to the virus’s affects.

Saturday, El Paso Public Health learned the woman in her 80s attended bridge games at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center in late February and early March.

She passed away March 13th at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the woman had underlying health issues that contributed to her passing.

“We’re extremely concerned about possible transmission both at the tournament and in communities after they went home,” said Kimberly Pattison, EPCPH Communicable Disease Program Manager. “Many attendees were older people who might be especially vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.”

The warning is of particular importance to people who attended the following events at the Bridge Center:

02/27/2020 Thursday Evening Unit Pairs

02/28/2020 Friday Morning Pairs

02/29/2020 299er Pair

03/01/2020 299er Swiss

03/03/2020 499’rs

Health officials ask anyone who attended the events and feels symptoms of COVID-19 — notably fever, cough, and respiratory distress — to contact a health professional immediately, preferably their own physician. Under no circumstance, warned officials, should potential patients show up at a medical facility without calling ahead.

“For older people and anyone who belongs to a more vulnerable group, we continue to urge you to stay away from large gatherings,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “As the governor has recommended, people should stay away from gatherings of more than 250 people. We all have a role in protecting each other from possible exposure.”

Older people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease, or diabetes, are at greatest risk.