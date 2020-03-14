Denver Broncos Place Franchise Tag On Safety Justin SimmonsThe Denver Broncos have placed the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons.

The Masters Postpones 2020 Tournament Due To CoronavirusAugusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Friday that the 2020 Masters Tournament will be postponed.

Coronavirus Closing: Colorado High School Basketball Tournament CanceledThe Colorado High School Activities Association has canceled its remaining high school basketball tournaments.

Coronavirus In Colorado: No Nuggets, No Avs, No Concerts = No TipsAfter the NBA, NHL, MLB and entertainers announced they were postponing their events at local venues, employees who rely on tips from local restaurants are left to wonder how their income will be impacted by the lack of events.

Coronavirus Outbreak: NHL 'Pausing' Season Amid Pandemic, Avalanche Releases Statement To FansThe NHL is following the NBA's lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Regular SeasonMajor League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Thursday that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.