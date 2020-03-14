DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed 24 new presumptive positive cases in Colorado on Saturday, based on overnight test results.
With those, the total number of COVID-19 presumptive positive cases in the state eclipsed triple digits: 101.
The new cases consist of 13 males and 11 females. The youngest are in their 20s, the oldest in his/her 80s, per the state.
Denver and Eagle counties continue to outpace the rest of the state. Denver County had five of the new cases and now has the highest overall total with 20. Eagle County discovered four new cases and has 18 total.
No other county in the state has more than 10 cases at this time.
Pitkin County has two residents who have tested positive, but also hosts nine out-of-state patients currently being treated there.
Today marked Mesa County’s first confirmed coronavirus case.