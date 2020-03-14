DENVER (CBS4) — Testing for the COVID-19 virus that was made available Saturday to drivers was cut short due to high volume. The state health department capped the operation at 200 cars.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environmental, in coordination with personnel from the National Guard, planned to test potential patients from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The announcement of the early closure came to CBS4 at 12:45 p.m.
No other drive-up testing has been scheduled at this time, but the state plans to offer future opportunities as they can be arranged.
Saturday’s effort occupied a parking lot at the Denver Coliseum. The line of cars stretched under Interstate 70.
Private labs like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp are now involved in testing, but through medical providers. The state health department encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — severe respiratory distress or difficulty breathing — or who believes they have been exposed to the virus, to call or email their physician for guidance.
Four of the Colorado’s latest 24 presumptive positive tests were confirmed by private labs.
The Colorado Division of Insurance is formalizing a plan with providers to insure all COVID-19 testing.