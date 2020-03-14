DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is in between weather systems and that means we will see more clouds than sunshine this weekend along with fairly seasonal temperatures. Highs around the state on Saturday will mostly be in the 40s but some places may break into the 50s. The coldest readings will be on the far northeast plains.

Most places will stay on the dry side but we can’t rule out a few scattered light rain or snow showers today, especially in the mountains. If anything pops up it will not cause any significant travel problems.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with the exception of it being slightly warmer for most locations. We should see more places climb into the 50s and even a few lower 60s. Once again a few scattered rain or snow showers are possible in the mountains.

Next week looks very interesting around Colorado because of a large area of low pressure that will park itself off to our west. That means a steady stream of moisture will flow into the state with several chances for rain showers and mountain snow.

Toward the end of the week as the low pressure moves across the state it will drag some colder air along with it. By Friday the high in Denver may struggle to reach 40 degrees with either a chilly rain or a rain/snow mix.