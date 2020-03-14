DENVER (CBS4) — Members of the Colorado State House and Senate voted Saturday to suspend activities in the current legislative session due to public health concerns.

The session is tentatively schedule to resume Monday, March 30th.

“We have jointly decided to suspend the General Assembly in order to protect the public, our state employees and our colleagues. Medical experts have been clear that social distancing is the most important tool we have to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19,” said House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder. “We must lead by example to protect vulnerable populations such as the elderly and immuno-compromised. When it is appropriate or necessary, we will come back and continue the work our constituents elected us to do.”

The legislature announced its plan following Governor Jared Polis’s emergency declaration Thursday.

“We are entering unprecedented territory,” said House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock. “To ensure the safety of the public as well as the General Assembly, it is necessary to take a brief two-week recess. The situation surrounding COVID-19 has changed dramatically in the last week. In two weeks, we will reconvene and reevaluate where our state stands. There is still work that must be done.”

Legislators are seeking input from the Colorado Supreme Court regarding the length of the session. The State Constitution permits a maximum of 120 days, but offers no clarity when a session is interrupted by such a health crisis.

Public access to the State Capitol is also being limited during legislators’ absence.