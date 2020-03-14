



Like everything, so goes the Colorado State Capitol. Public tours are cancelled and, as of Saturday, March 14th, lawmakers will be staying away even though it’s the middle of their session.

“I’m glad we are taking action,” said Democratic Senator and Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg.

Only two bills were heard and debated by the Senate. House Joint Resolutions 1006 and 1007 passed Friday by the Colorado House.

The two bills adjourned the Colorado State Legislature until March 30th to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s very unusual that we stop our legislative process,” says Republican Senator and Minority Leader Chris Holbert.

“We have to think in terms of public safety and not having us here and not having us consider legislation through 10 a.m. March thirty is one way…probably the way we can reduce exposure.”

Unlike almost every other bill, there was very little debate and unanimous support for adjourning. Fenberg says,

“We felt it was in the best interest of ourselves our staff, the general public that we model good behavior and we adjourn.”

While lawmakers will continue to work, the Capitol is closed to tours and large groups and a deep cleaning will commence. It’s a historic move in an uncertain time in American history.

“I’ve worked in and around the Capitol for 18 years, and I haven’t seen this before,” says Holbert.

“This is a very trying time and we’re not sure what comes next but we want to make sure that the state has the full support from both political parties in both chambers to take the right steps to mitigate the negative impact this might have,” says Fenberg.

One thing that needs to be done is the budget which lawmakers will work on next week. To ensure transparency they will be broadcasting their lawmaking online. http://leg.colorado.gov/