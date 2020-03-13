(HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite Middle Eastern dining establishment? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent destinations for Middle Eastern cuisine around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fill the bill.
Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area restaurants rose to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Jasmine Syrian Food
First on the list is Jasmine Syrian food. Located at 10180 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 186, in Delmar Parkway, the Middle Eastern and Syrian restaurant is the highest-rated source for Middle Eastern fare in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp.
Yemen Grill
Next up is Dayton Triangle’s Yemen Grill, situated at 2353 S. Havana St., Unit D15A. With four stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp, the Arabian and Middle Eastern joint has proved to be a local favorite.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Last but not least is The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, settled at 13650 E. Colfax Ave., with Yelpers giving the Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and Greek eatery five stars out of 15 reviews.
