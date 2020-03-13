DENVER (CBS4) – A storm moving across Colorado on Friday will bring wet snow and below normal temperatures. Roads will become wet but not snow covered in the metro area while the mountains will have more significant travel impacts.

Accumulation in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas is expected to be very minor with less than 1 inch for most areas. And what does accumulate will be mainly on grassy surfaces, rooftops, and vehicles – not on roads. It is also possible that rain or freezing drizzle could mix with the snow temperatures will be hovering so close to freezing in the metro area.

It will be a slightly different story in the the higher foothills (above about 7,500 feet) where slushy accumulation up to 3 inches is possible. There will also be higher amounts on the far Eastern Plains. Locations east of Fort Morgan and east of Limon could see up to 5 inches of wet snow. These areas including Julesburg, Wray, and Burlington are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday.

The only other highlight in the state is over the southern San Juan Mountains where a Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight Friday night. Localized totals up to 20 inches are possible while most areas will get 5 to 15 inches of snow including for the Purgatory, Silverton, and Wolf Creek ski areas.

Other mountain areas in the state including Summit County and the I-70 mountain corridor between Georgetown and Avon will see 2 to 6 inches of snow.

Friday will also be a chilly day with highs only the 30s in the Denver metro area. Relatively warmer weather will return for the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.