(CBS4) – After a fairly warm week with well above average temperatures, Mother Nature is shaking things up to end the work week.
Snow will start moving back into Colorado late on Thursday night and be fairly widespread by Friday morning, mostly in the southern part of the state. Through the morning and afternoon, snow and rain will make their way into northern Colorado. In Denver, we could see rain first and then change over to snow or a wintery mix. If we get snow it should be less than an inch or two.
The high country will also get a nice shot of snow, but the southwestern mountains will get hit the hardest. Our San Juans are under a Winter Storm Warning for 7 to 18 inches of snow! This is great news because they haven’t seen significant snow in a while, and the snowpack has been steadily dropping.
Yuma, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne counties on the eastern plains will be under a Winter Weather Advisory for 1 to 4 inches of snow from Friday through noon on Saturday. This isn’t a ton of snow, the real concern is the low visibility that the gusty winds will bring.
We’ll clear out late on Friday night for the most part and see a much warmer and sunnier Saturday.