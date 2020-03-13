HEALTH ALERT1 Death, 70+ Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Colorado
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver need help identifying two people caught on camera stealing luggage off the baggage carousel at Denver International Airport.

(credit: Denver Police)

Both suspects are wanted for felony theft for stealing the the bags.

(credit: Denver Police)

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

