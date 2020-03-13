Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver need help identifying two people caught on camera stealing luggage off the baggage carousel at Denver International Airport.
Both suspects are wanted for felony theft for stealing the the bags.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.