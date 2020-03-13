ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have placed the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons.
“We remain focused on reaching a long-term contract agreement with Justin, and he’s a big priority for us,” General Manager John Elway said Friday.
The deadline to sign a designated franchise player is July 15. The Broncos successfully signed long-term deals before the deadline with the last four franchise tagged players: Von Miller – 2016, Demaryius Thomas – 2015, Ryan Clady – 2013, and Matt Prater – 2012.
“This is a placeholder in that process and our goal is the same – to make sure that Justin is a Bronco for a long time,” Elway said
In 2019, Simmons started in all 16 regular season games. He recorded four interceptions and 15 passes defended, both career bests. For a second consecutive season, Simmons played every defensive snap for the team.
Simmons was named a second-team All-Pro in 2019, becoming the fifth Broncos safety to earn the honor.
The franchise tag is a one-year offer worth no less than the average of the top five salaries at the position, which means Simmons price will be just north of $14 million.
Now that Simmons has been tagged by the Broncos, he is not allowed to negotiate with any other team.